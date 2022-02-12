Crackdown on kite-flyers ordered

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Friday issued orders for launching a crackdown on kite-flyers across the province.

He said that special operations should be carried out in Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad to bring the law breakers to the book. Rao Sardar said that special teams should be formed for operations against kite flying across the province and announcements should be made in mosques to warn the kite-flyers. He said that detailed reports of police operations should be sent to the Central Police Office regularly.

A spokesperson said that during the last 24 hours, 53 cases were registered against kite-flyers in Rawalpindi and 59 persons were arrested. Around 7,699 kites and 71 twine balls were recovered from the possession of the accused. He said that 224 cases had been registered over the use of metallic strings and kite-flying in Lahore since January this year, while 227 persons were arrested and hundreds of kites and metallic strings were seized. The spokesperson said that parents should keep their children away from dangerous sports and report to 15 against outlaws.

security: DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan on Friday accompanied the teams from the local hotel to Gaddafi Stadium on the occasion of the match between Lahore Qalandar and Multan Sultans. He reviewed the security arrangements on all the routes before the departure of the teams. SSP Operations Capt (retd) Mustansir Feroze, SP Security Rashid Hidayat and other officers were present in the field. DIG Operations checked the security arrangements at Gaddafi Stadium and also inspected the search of cricket fans.