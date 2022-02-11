 
February 11, 2022
National

Girl killed in wall collapse incident

February 11, 2022

SUKKUR: A five-year-old girl was killed, when a wall of a house collapsed in Ghotki.Rhe five-year-old girl, identified as Sumera Malik, resident of village Jhangal Malik near Obaro of Ghotki, became a victim of wall collapse at her house. The local residents reached to rescue her and when she was recovered from the debris of the collapsed wall, she had died.

