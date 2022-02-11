Arbab to submit report to PM on Mirpurkhas rape incident

SUKKUR: On the instructions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Thursday met with gang rape victims in Naukot to inquire about the details of the incident.

Talking to media, the former CM Sindh said that on the instructions of the Prime Minister, he met the rape victims and their guardians, adding, he would submit the report to the PM.He said the incidents of gang rapes and sexual harassment in the academic institutions of Sindh were taking place frequently due to the lack of government’s writ, adding, “there is a law of jungle in the province.”

He alleged that the senior police officers like SSPs had become sub-servient to MPAs, MNAs and ministers of the ruling party instead of serving the society. Arbab asserted that the Naukot incident had shocked the nation as well as the international human rights organisations. He said that his party had assured a victim family of justice.