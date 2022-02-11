Nursing house officer holds demonstration against harassment

SUKKUR: A nursing house officer, Parveen Rind, along with the civil society members, staged a sit-in outside the Nawabshah Press Club on Thursday, protesting against three officials of Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women (PUMHS) in Nawabshah for allegedly harassing and trying to kill her.

Rind said three officials of the PUMHS tried to kill her when she refused to accept their unethical demands, claiming some other MBBS students were killed for refusing their advances. Parveen Rind, a resident of Dadu district doing house job at the nursing section of the medical university, alleged that the three officials thrashed her in her hostel room. She also showed torture marks on her arms, alleging she was forced to follow unethical orders. She said that they attempted to kill her like other girls before her.

She said they also tried to snatch her mobile phone to blackmail her. She accused Vice Chancellor Dr Gulshan Memon of involvement in the crime as he ignored her complaints. Rind further said she neither trusts the inquiry committee formed by the VC, nor has any confidence in the committee formed by the SSP, adding she went to the police stations who did not register FIR against three officials, including director hostels Ghulam Mustafa Rajpout, hostel wardens Farheen and Atifa. She appealed to chief justices of Supreme Court and Sindh High Court to take notice of her appeals and ensure she was served with justice.

Earlier, Parveen Rind accompanied by her uncle Ali Nawaz Rind, who was also a local leader of Pakistan Peoples Party’s Dadu chapter, reached the A-Section police station to register an FIR where the police directed her for medical examination.

The university’s registrar rejected Parveen Rind’s allegation, saying no such incident had taken place in the university. A preliminary medical report released by lady doctor Nazia confirmed violence against Rind.