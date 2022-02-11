HRCP asks Sindh govt to give security to rape victims

LAHORE: Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has welcomed the Sindh High Court’s direction summoning the Mirpurkhas police on the alleged kidnapping and gang-rape of two young women (one of them a minor) by a rival clan.
In a statement Thursday, HRCP reminded the Sindh government that such violence is a pattern, not an isolated incident, and warrants for greater attention to women’s security. The incident is a stark reminder that women remain easy targets of collective reprisal, the HRCP statement concluded.
SUKKUR: A five-year-old girl was killed, when a wall of a house collapsed in Ghotki.Rhe five-year-old girl, identified...
SUKKUR: A 50-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead for refusing the suspect’s marriage proposal for her daughter in...
SUKKUR: On the instructions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs...
SUKKUR: A nursing house officer, Parveen Rind, along with the civil society members, staged a sit-in outside the...
ISLAMABAD: In a monthly meeting to oversee the performance, the top brass of the National Accountability Bureau...
Islamabad: Former Finance Minister Dr. Hafeez Pasha has said that the need for an autonomous State Bank was always...
Comments