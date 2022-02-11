HRCP asks Sindh govt to give security to rape victims

LAHORE: Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has welcomed the Sindh High Court’s direction summoning the Mirpurkhas police on the alleged kidnapping and gang-rape of two young women (one of them a minor) by a rival clan.

In a statement Thursday, HRCP reminded the Sindh government that such violence is a pattern, not an isolated incident, and warrants for greater attention to women’s security. The incident is a stark reminder that women remain easy targets of collective reprisal, the HRCP statement concluded.