NAB chief lauds bureau’s performance

ISLAMABAD: In a monthly meeting to oversee the performance, the top brass of the National Accountability Bureau discussed under trial references as well as those cases that concluded on conviction of accused, particularly the cases against Korangi Karachi’s former municipal commissioner, former office superintendent Karachi Port Trust and female cosmetic vendor. The meeting was chaired by NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal and attended by Deputy Chairman Zahir Shah and other senior officials.