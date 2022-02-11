NAB chief lauds bureau’s performance

ISLAMABAD: In a monthly meeting to oversee the performance, the top brass of the National Accountability Bureau discussed under trial references as well as those cases that concluded on conviction of accused, particularly the cases against Korangi Karachi’s former municipal commissioner, former office superintendent Karachi Port Trust and female cosmetic vendor. The meeting was chaired by NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal and attended by Deputy Chairman Zahir Shah and other senior officials.
SUKKUR: A five-year-old girl was killed, when a wall of a house collapsed in Ghotki.Rhe five-year-old girl, identified...
SUKKUR: A 50-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead for refusing the suspect’s marriage proposal for her daughter in...
SUKKUR: On the instructions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs...
SUKKUR: A nursing house officer, Parveen Rind, along with the civil society members, staged a sit-in outside the...
LAHORE: Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has welcomed the Sindh High Court’s direction summoning the Mirpurkhas...
Islamabad: Former Finance Minister Dr. Hafeez Pasha has said that the need for an autonomous State Bank was always...
Comments