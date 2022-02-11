‘SBP Act aims at improving efficiency through independence’

Islamabad: Former Finance Minister Dr. Hafeez Pasha has said that the need for an autonomous State Bank was always there as the successive governments were interfering in matters related to monetary policies.

Addressing a webinar on ‘How ready is State Bank of Pakistan to deliver its new role’ organised by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here Thursday, Dr. Pasha said that different governments directly borrowed from the State Bank at different times for fiscal support though such interventions should have been regulated.

“We brought in the concept of fiscal and monetary policies coordination board and the idea was to work towards a common strategy in terms of our goals and actual and precise implementation of the policy,” he said.

He said the new law states that an informal and effective liaison between the finance minister and the governor of the central bank is better for institutional coordination and improvement.

The withdrawal of the fiscal and monetary policies coordination board was a disappointment; he said adding that another disappointment was the emphasis on inflation targets alone, which should not happen by completely sacrificing development and growth objectives.

Earlier, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Chairperson of, Pakistan Stock Exchange, and former Governor, SBP, spoke on how the State Bank Act 1956 was outlived and there was a need for improving it. She explained, how the core of the law remained the same, despite four rounds of amendments.