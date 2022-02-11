Two-day Sindh Science Festival kicks off at NED University

A two-day Sindh Science Festival kicked off at the NED University in Karachi on Thursday, with several hundred students from different districts of the province participating.

The students, along with their schoolteachers from various districts of Sindh, turned up at the venue to participate in the festival, where they exhibited their unique science models, which were keenly watched and praised by visitors.

More than 30 stalls have been set up in the Sindh Science Festival by students. The students through their scientific models were trying to find sustainable solutions to the challenges being faced by the people of Sindh and Pakistan. They displayed scientific models to address the issues such as water and environmental pollution, power generation from alternative sources, traffic and urban development issues, and the handling of humanitarian

After formally inaugurating the festival, Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Department Syed Sardar Ali Shah lauded the efforts of Partab Shivani, the CEO of Thar Education Alliance, and his team members, representatives of different organisations, and the participating students and their teachers who had arrived at the venue with the purpose to present their science models.

“We cannot go ahead without imparting modern science education and inculcating the habit of the experimenting things around in our kids,” he said.Shah urged the students to get more interested in such subjects. He said that he was trying to introduce the process of providing the licence system among the teachers of the province after giving them proper training.

He said that it was Sindhis who were pioneers of the first great invention of the universe as they had first invented the wheel and thus taught the people to move from one place to another.

He said that officials of the alliance after successfully organising the event in Thar showed their willingness to organise the festival in Karachi and he happily welcomed the decision and asked Shivani and his team members to go ahead with such a noble cause to provide students with a unique opportunity to showcase their talent in a big city like Karachi.

Shah said that a number of the government schools were running without science labs and the Sindh government would soon establish labs in the schools across the province to cater to the demands of the students.

The minister said the establishment of science museums in Karachi and Larkana was in the first phase towards their journey to educate students about the importance of science, mathematics and other related subjects.

Shah said that it was the credit of Thari students to set a trend to enthusiastically participate in such activities by making wonderful science models. He urged the participants of the event to organise science festivals at the district level across the province. He said he and officials of his department would extend all possible assistance to healthy activities.

He also visited the stalls set up by the students and expressed keen interest in the performances of the students and praised their efforts and enthusiasm in displaying their talent.