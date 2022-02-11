560 polling stations set up for LG polls in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: A total of 560 polling stations and 1590 polling booths have been set up in Lower Dir district as all arrangements have been set for local government elections on March 31, officials said on Thursday.

District Election Commissioner Iqbal Tanoli told this scribe that the Lower Dir election commission was all set to conduct local government elections for tehsil, village and neighborhood councils on March 31, 2022.

A total of 26 returning officers (ROs) including 7 for tehsils and 19 for VCs and NCs have been notified by election commission. He said that public notices had been issued by ROs inviting nomination papers from all candidates.

“To ensure implementation of the election code of conduct, a total of 7 monitoring teams including 2 monitoring officers (MOs) in each team had been notified by the election commission and deputy commissioner was notified as the district monitoring officer (DMO) who will oversee election process in the district,” Tanoli added.