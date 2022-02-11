Virtual Japanese film gala planned

ISLAMABAD: The Japan Foundation, in cooperation with the Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, will hold a virtual Japanese Film Festival (JFF) from February 14 to February 27. The event will feature 11 films, including some of the big hits in Japan, depicting various aspects of Japanese culture through the different genres of movies ranging from documentary, fiction, animation, to thrillers. The festival will be held in 25 countries simultaneously for two weeks showing 20 films (11 films for Pakistanis) with subtitles free of charge.

The films to be screened for Pakistanis include 'Masked Ward', 'Awake', 'Ito', 'Patema Inverted', 'Sumodo - The Successors of Samurai', 'The God of Ramen', 'Happy Flight', 'Ozland', 'Until the Break of Dawn', 'The Chef of South Polar', and 'Bread of Happiness'.

Japanese ambassador Wada Mitsuhiro said although the movement of people and other activities had been restricted to a great extent in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual film festival would provide a great opportunity for Pakistanis to learn more about Japan and its society.

"As this year marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Pakistan, we would like to celebrate this historic occasion as a momentum to further strengthen bilateral relations in many fields such as politics, economy, business, culture, and people-to-people exchanges," he said.