Punjab govt to hold Lankan murder case trial in Kot Lakhpat Jail

GUJRANWALA: Punjab government has decided to hold the trial of Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara murder case trial in Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. The Sri Lankan was lynched on December 3, 2021 by dozens of accusedover alleged blasphemy in Sialkot. According to a notification, a special prosecution team will follow up on the murder case of Sri Lankan citizen; this three-member special prosecution team will be headed by Abdul Rauf Wattoo, which will send progress report to the Prosecutor General Punjab on daily basis.