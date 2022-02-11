Trial judge of Noor Mukadam murder case promoted

ISLAMABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Muhammad Atta Rabbani, who was conducting the trial of Noor Mukadam murder case, had been promoted to the next rank.

According to a notification, the Administration Committee of the Lahore High Court (LHC) headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti promoted AD&SJ Rabbani to the rank of District and Sessions Judge. The committee also promoted 33 other AD&SJs to the next rank.