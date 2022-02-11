Trial judge of Noor Mukadam murder case promoted

ISLAMABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Muhammad Atta Rabbani, who was conducting the trial of Noor Mukadam murder case, had been promoted to the next rank.
According to a notification, the Administration Committee of the Lahore High Court (LHC) headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti promoted AD&SJ Rabbani to the rank of District and Sessions Judge. The committee also promoted 33 other AD&SJs to the next rank.
SUKKUR: A five-year-old girl was killed, when a wall of a house collapsed in Ghotki.Rhe five-year-old girl, identified...
SUKKUR: A 50-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead for refusing the suspect’s marriage proposal for her daughter in...
SUKKUR: On the instructions of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Sindh Affairs...
SUKKUR: A nursing house officer, Parveen Rind, along with the civil society members, staged a sit-in outside the...
LAHORE: Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has welcomed the Sindh High Court’s direction summoning the Mirpurkhas...
ISLAMABAD: In a monthly meeting to oversee the performance, the top brass of the National Accountability Bureau...
Comments