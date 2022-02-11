ECP asked to establish ROs’ offices in Oghi, Darband

MANSEHRA: The aspirants running for the village and neighbourhood councils of Oghi and Darband on Thursday demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan to establish the offices of the returning officers in their respective tehsils.

“There is a confusion as the returning officers in Oghi are refusing to issue us the nomination papers. They says that they could release nomination papers only to the candidates of the tehsil mayor slots,” Saeed Tanoli, an aspirant for the village council, told reporters outside the RO offices in Oghi.

The contenders, who had come to collect the nomination papers from ROs for the village and neighbourhood councils in Oghi and Darband, could not get the required papers. “Hundreds of contenders have been taking part in the second phase of the local government elections from Oghi and Darband tehsils but they have to go to Mansehra to receive nomination papers from ROs and subsequently submit with them there,” Tanoli said.