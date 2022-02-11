FIA organises awareness session on complex financial crimes

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Thursday, organised an awareness session on “complex financial crimes: cyber security, money-laundering & FATF” at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).

FIA’s Director General Dr Sanaullah Abbasi was the guest speaker. In welcome address, Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University praised Dr Sanaullah Abbasi for taking initiative of awareness campaigns with renowned educational institutions of the country regarding complex financial crimes.

Dr. Raja Qaiser Ahmed, Registrar, Dr Ishtiaq Ali, Director Academics, Syndicate members, senior faculty members, students, staff and scores of online students of other departments of Quaid-i-Azam University attended this live session. FIA director general briefed the audience about the phenomena of complex crimes in the society including money- laundering, cyber security etc and also briefed on the role of FIA in tackling and combating these challenges.

He emphasised that we should join hands with our youth for sensitising society and eradicating these emerging crimes as “young people are the change agents” in any society and educational institutions are the assets of the society.

He also informed the audience that FIA has started E- investigation system. Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and Quaid-i-Azam University’s registrar agreed on signing of MoU so that anyone especially girl students could easily submit their complaints online against harassment, cyber bullying, accounts hacking or identity theft and other crimes.