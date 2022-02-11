JI protests against ban on Hijab in India

Islamabad: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Women Wing on Thursday staged a protest demonstration in front of the National Press Club here to register their protest against the ban on wearing a Hijab and an act of harassment of a Muslim girl by Hindu extremists in the Indian state of Katakana.

Ex MNA and Director, Public Relations, JI Women Wing, Aisha Syed, Assistant Secretary-General, JI Women Wing, Islamabad, Sakina Shahid, JI Islamabad Women Wing, head, Nusrat Naheed, led the protest demonstration.

The protesters while carrying banners and placards raised slogans in support of Muslim girls and against Indian authorities and Hindu extremist elements there.

Speaking on the occasion, Aisha Syed said that treatment meted out to a Muslim girl also exposed violation of rights of minorities by the Indian Government and Hindu majority there. “The incident also exposed fake claims of Indian state being a democratic and secular state,” she said.

The JI women wing leader said the Indian authorities were also pondering over imposing a ban on Muslim women to wear Hijab. She called upon the Muslim countries to play their diplomatic and moral role in the protection of the rights of Muslims in India.