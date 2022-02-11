Teachers to be issued licences: Sindh minister

KARACHI: Minister for Education & Culture, Sindh, Sardar Shah, has said the government plans on introducing licences for teachers of schools and colleges across the province.

"Every profession, be it lawyers, doctors, engineers and others have licenses, but unfortunately, teachers don't. We aim to change that and issue mandatory licenses," he said while speaking to education reporters at the Karachi Press Club on Thursday.

Sindh Minister for Education and Culture Syed Sardar Shah also announced to remove acting Director General Colleges, Sindh and Regional Director, Karachi and to appoint competent officers on merit in their place.

Shah said the chairman of Sindh Language Authority is on contract for three years which poses a technical problem. He said a way around the issue would be found and he would be appointed as DG Colleges.

Muhammad Ali Manji is being appointed as the Language Authority Chairman, while grade 20 teachers have been interviewed for the post of Regional Director Colleges, Karachi, he said. The minister said that three to four different institutes are currently working under the Department of Education for the training of teachers.

A separate departmental authority is being set up for which a bill will be presented to the cabinet soon. After the approval of this bill, all the teacher training institutions will come under the purview of STEDA "Sindh Teachers Education Development Authority".

The authority will also issue teaching licenses. Similarly, Sindh Curriculum Commission will be formed and all other institutions including Sindh Text Book Board will be subordinate to it.