Growth in textile exports — new beginnings, new hopes

A little over halfway through the current financial year, Pakistan’s economic landscape looks strong for 2022 as it has bagged a growth of 5.37%, substantially higher than the previous two years. Several indicators reveal that our economy has done well in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic setbacks, with year-on-year improvements in key indices.

Textile sector, which is among the significant contributors, has played a pivotal part in this regard. Despite strict fiscal constraints, timely and appropriate policy measures taken by the government resulted in a V-shaped economic recovery. Effective policy measures taken by the government to contain the virus along with fiscal stimulus and monetary measures by the State Bank of Pakistan in FY2020 helped uphold the economy during the pandemic when severe economic depression was prevailing around the globe.

Sustainable and inclusive economic growth is the key to a strong and vibrant Pakistan, which can open doors for development and prosperity in the country. The economy of Pakistan was built around textiles and its base is still connected to this sector. The journey of the textile industry in Pakistan has not been a smooth road.

The emergence of economic crisis worldwide was an instant setback, coupled with rising manufacturing expenses, escalating energy tariffs, rising prices, shortage of raw material, frail infrastructure, obsolete technology and lack of investment were among the factors considered for the downfall of the textile industry.

However, this sector has now picked up a growing pace following the removal of Covid-19 restrictions witnessing a sharp surge of 26pc year-on-year to $9.38 billion in the first half of FY2021-22.

Half-year exports of readymade garments went up 22.93 percent to $1.831 billion from $1.490 billion, knitwear increased by 35.21 percent to $2.5 billion from $1.849 billion, bedwear increased 19 percent to $1.659 billion from $1.394 billion, towels climbed up 17.54 percent to $523.686 million from $445.697 million.

Likewise, cotton cloth went up 21.35 percent to $1.134 billion from $935.009 million, raw cotton exports went up 197.30 percent to $1.763 million from $0.593 million last year. This indicates country’s preferences are shifting from raw and intermediate goods to value-added exports.

Increased textile exports have come on the back of quantum growth in high value-added products. Likewise, the export of textiles posted a 22.94pc growth in FY2020-21 compared to the same period a year ago. In absolute terms, the total exports of textile remained $15.4 billion in 2020-21 against $12.526 billion of the previous year. Exports of 13 sectors, including value-added textiles, posted double-digit growth in FY2020-21 compared to corresponding year.

Strengthening exports is critical for economic growth. To sustain strong economic growth, Pakistan needs to increase private investment and enhance export volume according to the World Bank’s Report – Pakistan’s Development Update, October 2021. Textile sector is capable of harnessing $30 billion for the economy of Pakistan. This is a wake-up call for the policymakers who have been facing an economic conundrum for quite a while now. Reportedly, Pakistan is missing out on almost $30 billion worth of exports related to the textile industry which can prove to be a major boon for Pakistan’s debilitating economic situation characterised by repeated boom-bust cycles. The sector not only provides large-scale jobs but also has a huge share in the exports of the country coupled with a magnanimous room for value-added textile products. These pertinently shed light upon the importance of textile industry in Pakistan which, unfortunately, is facing numerous problems.

To benefit from the economic potential that lies in the textile sector, a number of carefully curated policy measures have to be taken that can support the sustainable growth of textile industry. Declining share of China in the US apparel market and shifting focus from apparel to global textile market have already created room for Pakistan and other competitors to enhance their shares in apparel exports.

Textile industry, which comprises 46 percent of the total manufacturing sector, provides employment to around 25 million Pakistanis, contributes 8.5 percent to the GDP, is the industry that can lead Pakistan towards economic prosperity. The future of textile industry is bright in Pakistan and promises new dawn given that its grievances are addressed properly. Government should focus on how to increase the textile exports. If the bottlenecks are removed, textile industry is capable of carving a pathway for an economically stable and prosperous Pakistan.

Current conditions for textile industry are very favourable. However, unprecedented hike in input prices at international level and continuous fluctuation in exchange rate has significantly increased the working capital requirements of the export industry. The SBP’s Export Refinance Scheme is the only support for the exporters to meet the capital investment requirements. Rs2022 billion were disbursed to the textile and readymade garments sector from January to June 2021 and only 19pc (Rs387 billion) of the above was financed through EFS. Sufficient lines of ERF may be allocated to banks for onward sanctioning to exporters based on performance. Reallocate export financing away from working capital and into capacity expansion through the Long-Term Financing Facility.

The following points should be noted:

- In 2021, textile sector showed significant growth in exports. Consequently, their entitlement to Export Refinance has also been increased substantially. In order to create room for growing number of export orders, ERS support should be enhanced.

- The initiative to provide energy resources to export-oriented industries at regionally competitive prices (electricity @ 9 cent/kwh and as @ $6.5 per MMBtu) brought positive outcomes registering upward growth in exports. To continue this momentum, continuous supply of energy at regionally competitive prices should be ensured. This package is not a subsidy, instead, there is no cost of the service study, all sector inefficiency, subsidy to domestic consumers, AJK, Fata, Balochistan and high T&D losses in the DISCOs are included in the basket tariff. An extension in energy package and allowing tariff on existing consumption to direct and indirect exporters will result in further increase in exports and also conduct a Cost-of-Service Study and set tariffs accordingly.

- In order to gear up textile exports, Duty Drawback of Taxes (DDT) incentive was allowed to textile exporters based on their exports which resulted in significant growth in textile exports. Duty Drawback of Taxes (DDT) incentive should be continued to for growth momentum.

- SBP has amended foreign exchange regulations requiring exporters to bring export proceeds within a maximum period of 120 days from shipment. These payments terms can be the most challenging as our regional partners offer 180-day terms in the international market as the importers carefully evaluate the pricing policies. All prudential regulations should be aligned with the international regulatory framework, considering the regional competition in international trade.

- Government has taken exemplary initiatives to streamline the refund process. However, old outstanding refunds (around Rs365 billion in Sales Tax, Duty Drawback and Income Tax refund regime, Rs85 billion under textile policy incentives i.e. DLTL, TUF and mark-up support scheme) are still outstanding.

- SEZs are being established to promote industrialisation and investment in the country and several Chinese textile industries are making joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts. However, it is imperative to focus on production of such raw materials that are being imported from China. This would help decrease production cost of our export items.

- Upgradation and development of infrastructure in industrial clusters, especially road infrastructure, healthcare centres, trauma centres and security issues has become need of the hour.

- Reduce effective rates of protection gradually through a long-term tariff rationalisation strategy to encourage exports.

- Consolidate market intelligence services by supporting new exporters and evaluating the impact of current interventions to increase their effectiveness

- Design and implement a long-term strategy to upgrade productivity that fosters competition, innovation and maximises export potential.

Textile exporters have time and again proved that if given a level playing field, they can compete against the best in the world. We are not short on innovation and taking bold decisions. The sky is really the limit for our textile exports to grow and contribute substantially not only to foreign exchange earnings but also to overall sustainable economic growth.