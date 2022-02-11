Education ministry’s adviser quits

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Ministry’s Technical Adviser Dr Ayesha Razzaq has resigned from her post. “I resigned because I did not agree with government policies on HEC and several other matters”, Dr Ayesha told The News.

The matter got worse when Dr Ayesha Razzaq met Tariq Banuri after his reinstatement as HEC chairman by the Islamabad High Court. Dr Ayesha confirmed she had met the HEC chairman after his reinstatement. It is ridiculous that a meeting with a lawfully-restored official was treated as “some act of treason”, said Dr Ayesha.

A ministry official, requesting anonymity, confirmed that Dr Ayesha had resigned. The official did not reveal reason for the resignation, saying he had no knowledge of any official pressure.