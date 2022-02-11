NAB chairman should declare assets before quitting: Shahid

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal should declare his assets before leaving the office.

Addressing a press conference, he said if the prime minister wasted his time in fabricating fake cases, people would have to pay the price. He said the prime minister is directly interfering in NAB and FIA affairs. He demanded that the government should place names of the NAB chairman and Shahzad Akbar on the Exit Control List (ECL) and they should also declare their assets before they quit their offices.

He demanded that the government should disclose the amount of national exchequer spent on futile exercise of investigation against NA Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif in different fake cases.

PMLN leader said a court in the United Kingdom in its judgement maintained that Shehbaz Sharif was not involved in corruption or money-laundering. “The court also said Shehbaz Sharif did not misuse his position as chief minister,” the former prime minister said. He regretted that the Prime Minister’s Office was used to start cases against Shehbaz Sharif in the UK. “Ex-adviser to prime minister on Accountability and head of Assets Recovery Unit (ARU) Shahzad Akbar sitting in the PM Office wrote a letter to the National Crime Agency while an official of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) himself met NCA officers in England to request them to start investigations against Shehbaz Sharif,” he said.

Abbasi pointed out that the UK court also did not believe in NAB references against Shehbaz Sharif. “He was the same adviser on accountability who used to say that he will come from London with truck and boxes loaded with evidence against Shehbaz Sharif,” he said and regretted that the prime minister is now asking the Federal Investigation Agency to start investigations against Shehbaz Sharif in the same cases.

“You should start investigations from the federal cabinet if you want to do so,” he said. He told newsmen that in nine years, the Musharraf regime also did not find any corruption or misuse of authority by Shehbaz Sharif. He made it clear to the government that the opposition would now speak on such issues.

“Every ministry during this tenure has failed to deliver but medals are being doled out to them,” he said. To a question, Abbasi observed that on the success of a no-confidence move, the PML-N would not become part of a new government.