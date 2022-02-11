Dar says willing to take oath via video link

LONDON: Former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Ishaq Dar on Thursday conveyed to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani his intention to take oath as a senator, local media reported.

In a letter to the Senate chairman, a copy of which has also been provided to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Ishaq Dar, who is currently staying in London, said that with the rejection of a civil appeal by the Supreme Court (SC) on December 21, 2021, the apex court’s own order, dated May 8, 2018, in which it suspended his membership of the Senate, had ceased to be effective.

“And it is in the light of the SC’s decision that the ECP had to later withdraw its order under which it had suspended my election to Upper House of Parliament,” the former finance minister writes, adding that now when legal obstacles had been removed, he was ready to take the oath of his office.

However, at the same time, the PMLN leader told the Senate chairman that since he was under treatment in the UK, he could not appear in the Senate in person, therefore, it is his request that arrangements should be made for his oath-taking via a videolink.