Amir Liaquat ties the knot for third time

KARACHI: PTI MNA Amir Liaquat Hussain on Thursday announced his third marriage, just a day after his second wife confirmed she had taken khula from him. Hussain, taking to Instagram, said he had tied the knot with Syeda Dania Shah, 18, last night, who belongs to an “honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain ‘Sadaat’ family of Lodhran, South Punjab”.

The politician said his new wife was “Saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling”. “I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us. I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn,” he added.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Liaquat’s second wife, Syeda Tuba Anwar, said she had taken khula (divorce) from him. “After a separation of 14 months, it was evident that there was no hope of reconciliation and I had to opt to take Khullah from Court,” she said in the post. In the post, Tuba said that she wants to make people aware of a development in her life, confirming the divorce.