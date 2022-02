12 injured as drone destroyed at Saudi airport

RIYADH: Twelve people were injured by falling debris after the Saudi military blew up a drone targeting an airport close to the Yemen border, officials said Thursday. Fragments fell on the airport after the attack on Abha International Airport, which has previously been targeted in similar attacks by Yemen´s Huthi rebels. "Saudi defence forces destroyed a drone launched towards Abha International Airport," the official Saudi news agency said in a tweet. "We will take firm operational action to respond to the threat to civilian airports and travellers," it added.