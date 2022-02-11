India involved in Balochistan unrest: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Thursday made it clear that there were strong evidence that India was involved in unrest in Balochistan Islamabad blamed New Delhi for its 'sinister campaign' to sabotage CPEC and also rejected the "unwarranted" and "preposterous" remarks it made on the Pakistan-China Joint statement of February 6.

"Pakistan categorically rejects the unwarranted and preposterous comments made by the spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on the Pakistan-China Joint Statement of 6 February 2022, and we also strongly reject India's persistent propaganda against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Pakistan has shared irrefutable evidence of India's sinister campaign to sabotage CPEC through its dossiers released in 2020 and 2021," said the Foreign Office.

The strong rebuttal was directed at New Delhi, which had earlier said it rejected references of Jammu & Kashmir in China and Pakistan's joint statement, asking the two countries not to interfere in the internal affairs of India. It also opposed what it said were attempts to change the status quo by furthering the the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on the illegally-occupied Indian territory and asked the parties to cease such activities.

"We expect the parties concerned not to interfere in matters that are internal affairs of India," the MEA had said. The Foreign Office reminded India that there is strong evidence of Indian involvement in recent sinister attempts to stir up unrest in Balochistan by supporting anti-state elements. "Besides, Naval Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav is a living and irrefutable proof of how India has been seeking to sponsor and patronize subversive activities in Pakistan and the region," said the Foreign Office.

Similarly, it added that New Delhi's baseless claims over Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) can neither change the facts of history nor the legal status of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute. IIOJ&K never was and never will be India's "integral part".