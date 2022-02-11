NEW DELHI: A protest broke out in the Indian capital city on Thursday against Indian state of Karnataka’s ban on headscarf in educational institutions, foreign media reported.

Around 3.30 pm on Thursday, a group of protesters assembled outside the Karnataka Bhawan in New Delhi. Among the demonstrators were college students affiliated with various student outfits. "We are here to gherao (surround) the Karnataka Bhawan over how attempts are being made to incite riots in the state," said one demonstrator.

The demonstrators wanted to submit a memorandum. However, they were detained by the police and taken away from the spot. Similar protests have been reported from Bengaluru and Mumbai in recent days.

The faultlines between India’s Hindu majority and minority Muslims, who make up around 14 percent of the country’s 1.4 billion people, have been widening, and has seeped into educational institutions, straining the fabric of India’s pluralist, secular democracy.

Meanwhile, a three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court told students not to wear any religious clothing until it delivers a verdict on petitions seeking to overturn a ban on hijabs, headscarves used by Muslim women.

The HC is considering petitions filed by students challenging a ban on hijabs.“We will pass an order. But till the matter is resolved, no student should insist on wearing religious dress,” the Press Trust of India news agency quoted Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi as saying.The court also directed the state to reopen schools and colleges which the chief minister had shut for three days as protests over the ban escalated earlier this week.The uneasy standoff has raised fears among Muslim students who say they are being deprived of their religious rights in the Hindu-majority nation. On Monday, hundreds of students and parents took to the streets to protest the restriction.Nobel Peace Prize laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai also condemned the ban. “Refusing to let girls to go to school in their hijabs is horrifying,” the 24-year-old Pakistani human rights campaigner tweeted.The hijab protests come as India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) on Thursday starts a nearly month-long election that is widely viewed as a test of the Modi government. The state’s BJP chief minister, the hardline Hindu monk, Yogi Adityanath, is up for re-election in a race that will be carefully followed across the country.

A strong win would put Adityanath in pole position to succeed Modi as prime minister – a chilling prospect for India’s more than 200 million Muslims. While the Uttar Pradesh capital of Lucknow is nearly 2,000 kilometres away from Bangalore, the Karnataka capital, the hijab row in southern India’s only BJP-ruled state is linked to the Hindu right-wing party’s national electoral strategy.

“This is part of a larger agenda. Certainly, at election time religion is raked up to garner votes. But it’s more than just an election gimmick, the BJP is picking issues to push the [Muslim] community to the wall and to move its agenda of a Hindu country,” said Noorjehan Safia Niaz, cofounder of the Muslim women’s group, the Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan, in an interview with FRANCE 24. “They chose to pick and demonise a whole community as part of the regime’s agenda to convert India into a religion-based country,” she added.

The BJP has long employed Islamophobic populism as an election campaign strategy, using symbols to turbocharge its right-wing Hindu base. These include disputed religious sites, such as a 16th century mosque in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, that was demolished by a Hindu mob in 1992 since some Hindus believe it was the birthplace of Lord Ram.

In the run-up to the 2022 Uttar Pradesh vote, Adityanath picked another disputed site, in the city of Mathura, where he promised supporters a project, similar to Ayodhya, was “in progress”.

Using the religious card is particularly useful for the ruling party right now as India reels from economic disruptions from the pandemic, with rising unemployment and inflation sparking protests in some parts of the country.

The hijab row was also raised before the Supreme Court on Thursday. As Congress leader Kapil Sibal, a senior lawyer, urged the court to take up an issue that he said is "spreading across the country", Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said: "We will see."

Sibal raised the petition filed in the Supreme Court by Fathima Bushra, a college student in Karnataka, who says her fundamental rights have been violated because of restrictions on the hijab.

"This deals with what's happening in Karnataka. It is spreading in the entire country," Sibal told Chief Justice Ramana, reported foreign media. The chief justice said: "Let the High Court hear the matter. Today it is listed before the three-judge bench."

But exams are two months away, Sibal pressed. "We have filed a petition this morning. This matter has to go before nine judges," he said. "This is too early for us to take up at this stage. Let's see some interim relief the High Court may give," the Chief Justice replied. "If we list the matter the High Court won't hear the matter," he added.