Pak women reach NZ for cricket world cup

LAHORE: Pakistan’s women in green for the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup has reached New Zealand to participate in the mega event, which is going to kick off on March 4.

The world cup bound squad after having landed in the country will now undergo a mandatory 10-day isolation period and will then be able to participate in the practice sessions. The Pakistan Cricket Board Thursday shared pictures and videos of the team reaching Christchurch, New Zealand.

Pakistan’s women team will start their world cup campaign against the arch-rival India on March 6 at Bay Oval. The green shirts will play seven further matches against the remaining teams. The top four teams from the eight participants will then qualify for the semifinals.