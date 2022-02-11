Geisenberger wins historic seventh Olympic medal

YANQING: Natalie Geisenberger became the most decorated luge racer in Winter Olympics history Thursday with a seventh Olympic medal as Germany completed the sweep with victory in the team relay.
Geisenberger won her sixth Olympic gold which alongside a bronze she won in 2010 means she overtakes Italy’s Armin Zoeggeler, who won six Olympics medals before retiring in 2014.
The German quartet won the relay in a winning combined time of 3min 3.406sec - just 0.080sec faster than the Austrians who took silver. Bronze went to Latvia who were 0.948sec back. Wendlt and Arlt are just behind Geisenberger’s tally with six Olympic luge gold medals each.
