Australia begin post-Langer era with SL T20 series

SYDNEY: Australia will look to move on from the polarising departure of coach Justin Langer when they line-up for their Twenty20 clash against Sri Lanka on Friday.

Langer was always going to miss the five-match series, opting to rest after a long stint on the road, during which he led Australia to the T20 World Cup title and a 4-0 Ashes Test hammering of England.

But his shock exit last weekend after unsuccessful talks with Cricket Australia over a contract extension has cast a dark shadow over the opening match in Sydney.

In his absence Andrew McDonald — among the favourites to take over — will act as interim head coach.

He takes control of a squad missing two key players from the side that beat New Zealand in November’s World Cup final, with David Warner and Mitchell Marsh rested to prepare for Australia’s upcoming Test tour of Pakistan.

Warner’s absence has opened the door for the Big Bash League’s top run-scorer Ben McDermott, who will open alongside Aaron Finch.

Skipper Finch also confirmed Thursday that Josh Inglis would make his debut at number three.

They are the only two changes from the XI that won the World Cup.