PSP activist killed, minor son injured in gun attack

A worker of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) was killed and his eight-year-old son wounded in a gun attack in North Karachi on Thursday afternoon.

Police said 48-year-old Salman Wakeel alias Commando, a Grade 16 teacher of a primary school and resident of Sector 5A/1, North Karachi, was on his way to Pela School to pick up his wife, also a schoolteacher, after picking up his son from another school when motorcyclists sprayed the vehicle with bullets and sped away.

Wakeel suffered seven bullet wounds to different parts of his body, including his face and head, and died on the spot. His son Abdus Saboor was wounded in the brazen attack but he was stated to be out of danger.

Responding to calls, police and rescuers arrived at the crime scene and transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors were trying to save the boy’s life. A heavy contingent of law enforcers also attended the scene and inquired about the incident. Investigators collected eight empty shells of a pistol from the spot and sent them to the forensics division of the Sindh Police for ballistics cross- matching.

Police said they were investigating the incident from different angles. “It is confirmed that it was an act of targeted killing,” West Zone police chief DIG Nasir Aftab told The News. “The target killers were highly trained and professionals like Karachi had been witnessed in the past.”

DIG Aftab said it was premature to say anything about the motive of the assailants, and the police were considering different motives at the initial stage. “Not only us but all the law enforcement agencies, including the CTD and the CIA, are also investigating the case,” he noted. “We are putting maximum resources and we are quite hopeful that we would probe this case and will arrest the suspects soon.” Talking about the condition of the PSP worker’s son, the officer said the boy was out of danger, saying one bullet crossed his thigh and another grazed his arm. No case had been registered till the filing of this report on Thursday night. The DIG said the police were waiting for the heirs to register an FIR.

The victim had been associated with the MQM and had served as a sector member in the past before joining the PSP. He was a former election cell incharge of the party.

PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal said Salman Wakeel was a former incharge of the party’s election cell and the party’s eighth worker who had been killed. “The PSP is a peace-loving party and will never let the situation of this city and the country deteriorate,” he said while talking to the media after attending the slain worker’s funeral.

Kamal demanded of the authorities to arrest the culprits involved in the killings of his party workers. Other leaders of the party, including Arshad Vohra, reached the hospital and strongly condemned the incident. They demanded immediate arrests of the culprits. Witnesses said three men on two motorcycles were involved in the attack, and one of them opened fire at the victims. Investigators have obtained a CCTV footage showing that the motorcyclists, clad in pants and shirts and wearing helmets, followed the PSP worker and carried out the attack quickly.

Muggers injure four

Four people were wounded for putting up resistance during separate mugging attempts in the city on Thursday.

Kalri police said 55-year-old Ikaramul Haq, son of Mehmood Jan, was shot and injured for resisting a mugging bid in Lyari’s Khadda Market. He was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) for medical treatment.

In a similar incident, robbers opened fire on 35-year-old Murtaza Siddiqui for putting up resistance to their robbery attempt near Chamra Chowrangi within the limits of the Korangi Industrial Area police station. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Zahid, 24, son of Abdullah, was wounded when he refused to hand over cash to robbers in Khamiso Goth, Karachi Industrial Area police said. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Separately, 25-year-old Bilal Ismail was injured when he resisted a mugging bid within the limits of the Docks police station. He was taken to the CHK.