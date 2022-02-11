PTI’s adjournment motion seeks debate on increasing lawlessness

Lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday submitted an adjournment motion to the provincial assembly secretariat against the increasing street crime incidents and lawlessness across Sindh.

The PTI’s parliamentary party leader Khurrum Sher Zaman, MPAs Jamal Siddiqui, Bilal Ghaffar, Riaz Haider, Dr Sanjay Gangwani, Arsalan Taj, Shehzad Qureshi, Sidra Imran and Adiba Hassan, and other members submitted the adjournment motion to the PA secretary.

They also held a protest at the PA and shouted slogans against the rise in crime and the “incompetence” of the provincial government. They accused the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party of supporting criminal groups, calling them a party “against peace and people”.

Zaman said incidents of violence, lawlessness and street crime are on the rise in the province. Citing the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee’s statistics, he said that 78,640 street crime cases were reported last year, with over 51,000 motorbikes, 25,000 mobile phones and 2,000 vehicles being snatched.

“The actual number would be higher because people are reluctant to register their complaints at police stations. The rise in street crime shows the Sindh government’s incompetence.” Condemning the gang rape of two women in the Naukot area of District Mirpurkhas, he said that such incidents have been increasing day by day in the province.

He also said the murder of Nimrata Kumari, a student of the Chandka Medical College, was claimed to have been a suicide to save the killers, while Dr Parveen Rind

is being intimidated at the Nawabshah Peoples Medical College. He lamented that the female lawmakers of the ruling party have also been keeping mum over the rise in cases of violence against women in the province.