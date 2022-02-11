MQM moves high court against rapid rise in street crime

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the rapid increase in street crime incidents, including mobile phone and vehicle thefts, across Karachi.

MQM-P deputy convenor MPA Kanwar Naveed Jameel said in the petition that the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) had published statistics on street crime committed last year, showing an alarming number of incidents, including thefts of mobile phones, motorbikes and cars.

According to the CPLC data, a total of 240 cars were snatched at gunpoint across the city between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021, while 1,854 cars were also stolen last year. The report stated that a total of 4,453 motorbikes were snatched at gunpoint in 2021, while 46,388 motorbikes were also stolen from different parts of the city last year.

The CPLC stats also show that 25,188 mobile phones were snatched in the city between January 2021 and December 2021, while 2,499 more in January 2022. Moreover, 482 incidents of homicide occurred last year and 44 last month, while three bank robberies were committed in 2021.

The lawmaker said police and other law enforcement agencies had failed to prevent street crime in Karachi, adding that the crime rate was increasing day by day, especially the thefts of vehicles and mobile phones as well as other incidents.

The court was requested to constitute a committee consisting of judicial members over the worsening law and order situation in the province, especially in the city. The petitioner said that if the committee finds the guilt on any of the respondents, the matter should be sent to the National Accountability Bureau for further action in accordance with the law.

The petitioner also requested the court to direct the province’s chief secretary and police chief to act strictly in accordance with the law and maintain peace in the interest of the general public.

Talking to the media at the SHC, Jameel said the Sindh government had failed to maintain law and order in the province, especially in Karachi, despite billions of rupees of tax and revenue being collected from the city. He said that several police officials had been found being involved in crimes, while state functionaries had been protecting encroachments on public land instead of removing them.