Anti-misinformation hub launches in Central Europe

Prague: An EU-funded hub to fight misinformation in Central Europe launched in Prague on Thursday, led by an alliance of researchers and fact checking journalists.
The project, co-ordinated by Charles University, also aims to boost public media literacy in the region and develop artificial intelligence tools to detect misinformation. The Central European Digital Media Observatory (CEDMO) brings together partners in the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia, including AFP news agency, a global leader in digital investigation. "We aim to strengthen interdisciplinary and international cooperation in order to support regional resilience, social cohesion, wellbeing and democracy in our countries," Vaclav Moravec, CEDMO’s project coordinator, said in a statement.
