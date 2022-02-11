 
Friday February 11, 2022
World

Putin backs Kazakh leader

By AFP
February 11, 2022

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin gave strong backing to his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Thursday in the pair’s first meeting since a Moscow-led military intervention cooled a bloody crisis in the Central Asian country last month.

