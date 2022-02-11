 
Madagascar cyclone toll hits 94

By AFP
February 11, 2022

Antananarivo: Rescuers on Thursday reached almost all the regions of Madagascar devastated by Tropical Cyclone Batsirai, as authorities said the death toll had hit 94. "Right now, the toll is 94 dead," said Faly Aritiana Fabien of the national disaster management agency, BNGRC.

