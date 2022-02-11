 
Friday February 11, 2022
World

Nato seeks new chief

By AFP
February 11, 2022

BRUSSELS: When outgoing Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg returns home to head Norway´s central bank later this year the western alliance will need a new champion, and for the first time she is expected to be a woman.

For seven decades the powerful military coalition has been led by a series of western European men and now many observers expect the 30-strong group to choose a woman -- and perhaps a face from further east.

