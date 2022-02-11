 
close
Friday February 11, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Humpback whale washes up on Channel beach in France

By AFP
February 11, 2022

Calais, France: A female humpback whale nearly 10 metres long (31 feet) was found dead after washing up on a beach near Calais in northern France early Thursday, a rare occurrence on the Channel coastline according to specialists.

Comments