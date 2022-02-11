Sweden mine would endanger indigenous lands: UN

GENEVA: UN rights experts on Thursday urged Sweden to refuse a licence for a planned iron-ore mine, warning it posed "irreversible risks" to lands used by the indigenous Sami community.
The United Nations’ top experts on the rights of indigenous people and on human rights and the environment cautioned that the open pit mine being planned in the northern Gallok region would especially impact reindeer herding -- the primary source of livelihood in the area.
"We are very concerned by the lack of good-faith consultations and the failure to obtain the free, prior and informed consent of the Sami," Jose Francisco Cali Tzay and David Boyd said in a statement.
The two independent experts, who were appointed by the UN but who do not speak on its behalf, voiced alarm at "the significant and irreversible risks that the Gallok project poses to Sami lands, resources, culture and livelihoods."
Prague: An EU-funded hub to fight misinformation in Central Europe launched in Prague on Thursday, led by an alliance...
PARIS: French scientist Luc Montagnier, who won the Nobel prize for medicine for his co-discovery of the HIV virus...
Washington: US and Belarusian defense chiefs held rare telephone talks on Thursday to avoid a "miscalculation" during...
RABAT: Moroccan authorities plan to survey abandoned and unauthorised wells across the country, the official MAP news...
Nairobi: The former head of Eritrea’s Orthodox church, who spent more than a decade under house arrest, has died...
MADRID: Spain dropped the mandatory use of face masks outdoors on Thursday, though many people kept them on in Madrid,...
Comments