Sweden mine would endanger indigenous lands: UN

GENEVA: UN rights experts on Thursday urged Sweden to refuse a licence for a planned iron-ore mine, warning it posed "irreversible risks" to lands used by the indigenous Sami community.

The United Nations’ top experts on the rights of indigenous people and on human rights and the environment cautioned that the open pit mine being planned in the northern Gallok region would especially impact reindeer herding -- the primary source of livelihood in the area.

"We are very concerned by the lack of good-faith consultations and the failure to obtain the free, prior and informed consent of the Sami," Jose Francisco Cali Tzay and David Boyd said in a statement.

The two independent experts, who were appointed by the UN but who do not speak on its behalf, voiced alarm at "the significant and irreversible risks that the Gallok project poses to Sami lands, resources, culture and livelihoods."