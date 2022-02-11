Dubai: Prince William made a climate-focused visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday as post-Brexit Britain seeks to strengthen relations with the wealthy Gulf state. The duke of Cambridge, second in line to the British throne, visited an Abu Dhabi mangrove park before heading off to Dubai’s Expo, where the UK pavilion was marking a "national day". He was expected to discuss his Earthshot Prize, which rewards innovative solutions to environmental problems, and his United for Wildlife scheme with UAE officials.
Prague: An EU-funded hub to fight misinformation in Central Europe launched in Prague on Thursday, led by an alliance...
PARIS: French scientist Luc Montagnier, who won the Nobel prize for medicine for his co-discovery of the HIV virus...
Washington: US and Belarusian defense chiefs held rare telephone talks on Thursday to avoid a "miscalculation" during...
RABAT: Moroccan authorities plan to survey abandoned and unauthorised wells across the country, the official MAP news...
Nairobi: The former head of Eritrea’s Orthodox church, who spent more than a decade under house arrest, has died...
MADRID: Spain dropped the mandatory use of face masks outdoors on Thursday, though many people kept them on in Madrid,...
Comments