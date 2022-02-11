Dubai: Prince William made a climate-focused visit to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday as post-Brexit Britain seeks to strengthen relations with the wealthy Gulf state. The duke of Cambridge, second in line to the British throne, visited an Abu Dhabi mangrove park before heading off to Dubai’s Expo, where the UK pavilion was marking a "national day". He was expected to discuss his Earthshot Prize, which rewards innovative solutions to environmental problems, and his United for Wildlife scheme with UAE officials.