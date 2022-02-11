 
Indonesia to buy French warplanes

By AFP
February 11, 2022

Jakarta: Indonesia on Thursday ordered 42 Rafale fighter jets from France, as Paris and Jakarta seek to strengthen military ties in the face of growing tensions in the Asia-Pacific. The agreement was announced as Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto met his French counterpart Florence Parly in Jakarta.

