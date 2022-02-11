 
LGH gets Rs525m funds for MRI, CT Scan machines

February 11, 2022

LAHORE:The funds of Rs525m have been released for the purchase of latest MRI & CT Scan machines for LGH and a formal notification has also been issued in this regard. In a statement issued here Thursday, Principal PGMI Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar said that CM Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Yasmin Rashid took effective steps for the welfare of patients.

