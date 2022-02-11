‘Police reforms aimed to improve service delivery’

LAHORE:A meeting of the Cabinet Committee chaired by Punjab Law Minister Basharat Raja reviewed the TORs on Punjab Police Reforms on Thursday.
The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Leghari and civil and police officers concerned. The meeting constituted a sub-committee to recommend amendments to the Police Order 2002 which will make preliminary recommendations within 10 days. The sub-committee will consist of Additional Inspector General of Police, Secretary Prosecution, Special Secretary Home, a retired Inspector General of Police and former SP. Addressing the meeting, Law Minister Basharat Raja said that the purpose of police reforms was not to reduce or increase powers but to improve service delivery. “Changes in the Police Order are inevitable after 20 years”, observed the minister.
On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, concrete steps are being taken to improve 'thana' culture. He said that there was an urgent need to remove obstacles in the timely promotions of junior police officers. “The current government has accelerated the speed of promotions of upper subordinates” said Raja.
