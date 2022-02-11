LAHORE:Jamiat Ulema Pakistan (JUP) Noorani group will observe a countrywide “Hijab Honour Day” today (Friday) to condemn Indian religious fanatics and extremists harassing Muslim girl students for wearing Hijab.

This was announced by JUP president Dr Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair while addressing a meeting on Thursday. He said Hindu fanatics in universities and extremist BJP government have been openly harassing and persecuting Muslim students for wearing modest clothes as per teachings of their religion.

He said the government of Indian state Karnataka has banned head covering students from entering into universities in violation of human rights and freedom of

religion, but the whole world is watching as silent spectators.