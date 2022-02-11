Students continue sit-in

LAHORE:Members of a student union continued its sit-in outside Punjab Assembly here Thursday.
Progressive Students Collective (PSC) had organised protests and rallies in different cities, including the provincial metropolis on Wednesday, demanding restoration of student unions in educational institutions.
Their other demands included removal of affidavit which restricts political activities on campuses, student representation in sexual harassment committees and subsidy on transport and health facilities for students.
Social and political activist and leader of Haqooq-e-Khalq Movement Ammar Ali Jan, Raja Ashraf from HRCP and others also visited the sit-in to express solidarity with students.
