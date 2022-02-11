Main accused in illegal transfer of property arrested

LAHORE:The main accused, in the case of illegally acquired land owned by Lahore Dyson Church in Karachi through fake gift deed, was arrested here on Thursday.

ACE Punjab DG Goher Nafees while giving details about the arrest said that the accused person Waheed Ahmad in connivance with Zafar Iqbal prepared fake gift deed of 2.42 acres of land at Fatima Jinnah Road Karachi that is owned by Lahore Dyson Church.

Zafar Iqbal fraudulently stamped Waheed Ahmed's thumb impression on the gift deed to deceive the investigation agency and transferred the same in his own name. In 2019, Zafar Iqbal made the lease agreement of the land with Afzal Qaimkhani.

During investigation, ACE Punjab found the thumb impression of Waheed on fake gift deed instead of Zafar Iqbal. ACE Lahore arrested Waheed Ahmed, the main accused in the case, from Lahore. Waheed is a stamp paper vendor in Lahore against whom investigations are underway in other cases. A case has been registered against the accused persons in Anti-Corruption Lahore Police Station.