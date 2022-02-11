Indigenous resources for growth being increased: minister

LAHORE:Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht has said the government is ensuring increase in indigenous resources for the economic development and investing in education, health, agriculture and environment, adding business friendly policies will lead the province to self-reliance.

The tax system reforms and the promotion of modern trends introduced by the government are proving to be beneficial while the government will ensure implementation of long-term reform agenda for economic stability.

The minister expressed these views in a meeting with IMF country representative for Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz here at Civil Secretariat Committee Room on Thursday.

Hashim said the major component of the provincial revenue was collected from the tax on the provision of services. In addition, property tax is also a part of the provincial revenue. The Punjab government is working with the federal government to increase the government revenue generation. Reforms are also being introduced in public-private partnership projects. Subsidies are being provided under the federal government's Ehsas Ration Programme to control inflation and ensure increased purchasing power of the commoners for their food items, he said. To a question from Esther Perez Ruiz about the transparency in the distribution of Ehsas Programme subsidy, Hashim explained that indicators for measuring poverty have been set for access to beneficiaries under the Ehsas programme while access to cellphones for direct cash transfers is mandatory for eligible individuals in the programme. The minister explained revolutionary initiatives of the present government in the field of health, long-term reform policies for mother and child health and control of malnutrition in the province. Secretary Finance briefed the meeting on the strategies for the implementation of reform policies. He said that keeping in view the success of the online application e-pay for government collections, the Punjab government is encouraging payments through credit and debit cards.

He said the government after the taxation system reforms also working to reform the procurement mechanism. The IMF representative Esther Perez Ruiz appreciated the corrective measures taken by the Punjab government and assured of full cooperation from the IMF.

