GCU career fair attracts graduates, students

LAHORE:The Government College University (GCU) organised a mega career fair at the campus here on Thursday which received an enthusiastic and overwhelming response from the graduates and students.

Hundreds of graduates and final year students flocked to the fair to explore employment and internship opportunities in reputed international and national companies. GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi invited more than 60 organisations to the career fair to interact with students on-campus for jobs and internship opportunities. Besides different automobile companies, software houses and clothing brands, a large number of banks, including the State Bank of Pakistan also set up their stall and interviewed the students for different posts. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Zaidi said that the fair was an opportunity for their students and management of top companies to meet in a relaxed and informal setting, besides it also offers employers a chance to promote their brands, jobs and work culture, while recruiting for open positions.

PU, LCWU schedule: Punjab University and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) have revised schedule for students in the wake of PSL matches in the provincial metropolis. A PU spokesperson said that morning classes at Punjab University would be completed by 12 noon while evening classes would be held online. He added the university buses will run on all routes till 12 noon. The spokesperson further said that office hours would be as usual and added that this new schedule would be followed till Feb 25.

Ban on Hijab flayed: A meeting of Academic Council of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Akram. The council unanimously approved a resolution against a ban on Hijab in educational institutions in the Indian state of Karnataka.

The resolution was presented by UHS VC Prof Javed Akram. The meeting that was attended by principals and senior faculty of public and private medical colleges strongly condemned the ban on Hijab by Muslim students in Indian educational institutions.