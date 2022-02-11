Best security being provided to Chinese citizens: ACS

LAHORE:Chinese Acting Consul General Ping Xing Wu called on Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home Zafar Nasrullah at Punjab Civil Secretariat on Thursday. Security issues of Chinese citizens were discussed during the meeting. Additional Secretary Chinese Security Arshad Manzoor was also present on the occasion.

ACS Home Zafar Nasrullah said that Punjab govt is taking effective steps to provide all necessary facilities and security to the Chinese. Chinese Consul General on the occasion expressed satisfaction over the improved security arrangements for Chinese citizens in Punjab. ACS stressed on the importance of Chinese Consulate Lahore to play a better role for full implementation of security SOPs by Chinese nationals living in Punjab.