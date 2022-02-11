Aslam, AJK minister discuss investment in IT sector

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday met with Azad Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Information Technology Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal here at office of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade. Talks were held on the promotion of information technology and investment opportunities in Punjab. Aslam Iqbal said that Punjab had vast investment opportunities in various sectors, including information technology. He said that conducive environment for investment and provision of best facilities to investors was being ensured. He said there was no denying the importance and usefulness of information technology in modern times. Special technology zones will be set up in nine divisions of Punjab. The first special technology zone will be set up at Tevta Secretariat in Lahore.
