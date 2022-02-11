Yasmin okays amendments to Health Act

LAHORE:Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday approved amendments to the Punjab Health Foundation Act at the 32nd Board of Directors meeting of Punjab Health Foundation at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Educational Department here on Thursday.

The minister approved hiring of web developers for strengthening the system of PHF. She said, "As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, doctors and health experts are being given interest free loans for launching their own businesses. So far loans worth Rs320 million have been distributed to doctors and healthcare experts. The recovery rate of these loans by PHF is 98pc. The government has increased the amount reserved for interest free loans to doctors and health experts. A lot of employment opportunities have been created through these loans. There has been multifold increase in the number of applications due to a successful awareness at division and district level.

reviews facilities: Yasmin Rashid reviewed progress on upgradation of DHQ Mianwali, establishment of 200-bed mother and child facility in Mianwali and Mother and Child Block at Dera Ghazi Khan in a meeting of top officials at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Thursday. Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, Special Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Professor Javed Chaudhry, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Chief Architect C&W, Principal DG Khan Medical College and senior officials were present in the meeting. The officials shared progress on these projects. The minister said, “We are closely monitoring the progress of these projects. As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we will provide services to citizens at their doorstep. For the first time in history, we are simultaneously developing 23 hospitals in Punjab.