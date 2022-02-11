KP universities discuss uniformity in BS programme

PESHAWAR: Meeting of the vice chancellors/directors of all affiliated universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and representatives of Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held at University of Peshawar.

According to a press release, the meeting discuss exit from BS programmes after completion of four semesters with associate degree.

Further timing, number of courses, and credit hours of the bridging

semester for BA/BSc/AD graduates.

Participants also discuss uniformity in grading policy of universities; percentage of formative assessment by colleges and summative assessment by universities, uniformity in course coding system.

Establishment of Quality Enhancement Cells at Affiliated Colleges (QECACs) in the universities for quality check on colleges also came under discussion.

Meeting was chaired by Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees, Vice Chancellor, University of Peshawar and was attended by Prof Dr Rasheed Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, University of Malakand, Prof Dr Aurangzeb Khan, Vice Chancellor, University of Lakki Marwat, Prof Dr Sardar Khan, Vice Chancellor, Kohat University of Science and Technology, Prof Dr Khair uz Zaman, Vice Chancellor, University of Science and Technology Bannu, Dr Shafiqur Rehman, Advisor, Quality Assurance Cell, Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran Ullah Khan Marwat director Quality Assurance HED KP, Dr Fazl Hadi Director Academics HED.

The meeting was also attended by directors/deans of all affiliating universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.