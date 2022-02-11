ECP wants special security during LG re-polling

PESHAWAR: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Secretary Omar Hameed Khan has directed a special focus on security, ensuring the installation of CCTV cameras and increase in the number of security personnel during re-polling in sensitive polling stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He issued the directives while speaking at an arrangements review meeting on re-polling in the first phase of the KP Local Government (LG) Election scheduled for February 13, here in the Chief Secretary Office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

Besides, Chief Secretary Shehzad Khan Bangash, Additional Inspector General (AIGP) Usman, Secretary Establishment Arif Shahbaz, Secretary Home Khushal Khan, Secretary Local Government Shakeel Khan, Lt Colonel Haider Zaman, Lt Colonel Ishtiaq and Major Jawad of 11 Corps.

Deputy Commandant, Frontier Constabulary (FC) Captain (Retd) Abdul Saeed, Provincial Election Commissioner KP Mohammad Raziq, Director General ECP Sharifullah, Joint Secretary of PEC Mohammad Farid Afridi, Director Local Government Zulfikar Ahmad and others attended the meeting.

The secretary said that according to Article 220 of the Constitution, the administration was bound to assist the ECP in holding free and transparent polls.

Therefore, he said, besides the provision of guidance to the general public, voters, candidates and political parties, the provision of equal opportunities for participation in the electoral process should also be guaranteed.

He said that some unpleasant incidents occurred at the polling stations of various districts during the first phase of the local government election in KP that resulted in a halt to polling.

The secretary said now in those 12 districts including Peshawar, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Buner and Bajaur re-polling is being scheduled in 237 polling stations on February 13.

These polling stations collectively included 331 polling stations of Charsadda, Mardan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, D I Khan and Bajaur.

He directed the implementation of the directives of the ECP to ensure re-polling in these polling stations in a peaceful environment.

The ECP secretary directed for making arrangements for the allocation of the election staff, particularly women staff members, distribution of polling material, provision of transportation and security arrangements.

He said if needed, the ECP would get the services of Pak Army and Frontier Corps.

Similarly, he directed for making sufficient security arrangements in the offices of the District Returning Officers and Returning Officers during the preparation of results.

Briefing the meeting on the security arrangements, the AIGP said sufficient security arrangements had been made in the sensitive, highly sensitive and normal polling stations and reserve squad would also be deployed wherever the need arises.

The 11 Corps and FC officials said wherever the security staff was required would be taken from police and local administration to complete the re-polling process in a peaceful manner.

Chief Secretary Shehzad Khan Bangash assured the ECP secretary that appropriate arrangements had been made for re-polling and assured the implementation of the directives of ECP in letter and spirit.